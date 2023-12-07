Osaic Holdings Inc. Purchases 2,999 Shares of NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE)

Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,039 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,999 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned 0.09% of NorthWestern Energy Group worth $2,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NWE. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NorthWestern Energy Group by 3,833.3% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in NorthWestern Energy Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in NorthWestern Energy Group by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NorthWestern Energy Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NorthWestern Energy Group stock opened at $51.83 on Thursday. NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $45.97 and a one year high of $61.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.35 and its 200 day moving average is $52.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.63.

NorthWestern Energy Group ( NYSE:NWE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $321.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.35 million. NorthWestern Energy Group had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 11.91%. NorthWestern Energy Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. NorthWestern Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.05%.

Several analysts have commented on NWE shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded NorthWestern Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $59.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on NorthWestern Energy Group from $48.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on NorthWestern Energy Group from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on NorthWestern Energy Group from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded NorthWestern Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

