Osaic Holdings Inc. Raises Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 124,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,848 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $2,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 137.5% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 176.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 88.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.10.

CNP opened at $28.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.89. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.42 and a 1-year high of $31.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.00%.

In related news, COO Jason P. Wells bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.91 per share, for a total transaction of $269,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 55,560 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,119.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other CenterPoint Energy news, CEO David J. Lesar purchased 37,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.12 per share, with a total value of $1,003,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,003,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jason P. Wells purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.91 per share, for a total transaction of $269,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 55,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,119.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 52,000 shares of company stock worth $1,413,040. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

