Osaic Holdings Inc. Raises Position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,168 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in FMC were worth $2,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FMC. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 44,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,643,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of FMC by 4.4% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 211,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,215,000 after acquiring an additional 8,845 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of FMC by 4.4% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Payden & Rygel lifted its position in shares of FMC by 12.1% during the second quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 98,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,231,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of FMC by 24.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 3,379 shares in the last quarter. 86.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FMC opened at $55.21 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.97. FMC Co. has a twelve month low of $49.49 and a twelve month high of $133.37. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). FMC had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The company had revenue of $981.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FMC shares. StockNews.com upgraded FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Redburn Atlantic restated a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of FMC in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of FMC in a research report on Friday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on FMC from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on FMC from $99.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.94.

In related news, Director Robert C. Pallash acquired 3,845 shares of FMC stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.48 per share, with a total value of $201,785.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 47,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,512,270.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other FMC news, Director Robert C. Pallash bought 3,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.48 per share, with a total value of $201,785.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 47,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,512,270.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ronaldo Pereira bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.59 per share, for a total transaction of $151,180.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,623,522.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 6,837 shares of company stock valued at $427,981. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

