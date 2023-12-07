Osaic Holdings Inc. Sells 11,638 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Osaic Holdings Inc. reduced its position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 619,152 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 11,638 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned about 0.18% of Hanesbrands worth $2,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HBI. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in Hanesbrands by 11.5% in the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 90,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 9,360 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 3.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,708,961 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $16,839,000 after acquiring an additional 128,979 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 10.1% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 112,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 10,265 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 39.2% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,149,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,045,000 after acquiring an additional 323,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in Hanesbrands in the second quarter valued at $2,291,000. 87.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.75.

Shares of NYSE:HBI opened at $3.73 on Thursday. Hanesbrands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.54 and a fifty-two week high of $8.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.08, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.59.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The textile maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 9.62% and a negative net margin of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Hanesbrands’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear and socks, and activewear, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores and mass retail channels.

