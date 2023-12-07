Osaic Holdings Inc. Sells 16,843 Shares of Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF)

Osaic Holdings Inc. reduced its position in Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF – Free Report) by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,843 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned 1.25% of Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF worth $2,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF by 83.4% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 17,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 7,736 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF by 32.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF in the second quarter valued at about $79,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF by 26.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 305,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,181,000 after purchasing an additional 64,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Services Advisory Inc grew its stake in Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Financial Services Advisory Inc now owns 5,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF Price Performance

DEF opened at $70.21 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.54. Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF has a 1 year low of $59.14 and a 1 year high of $70.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.47 million, a PE ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.85.

About Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF

Guggenheim Defensive Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the Sabrient Defensive Equity Index (the Index). The Index is consisted of approximately 100 securities selected, based on investment and other criteria developed by Sabrient Systems LLC (Sabrient), from a universe of the United States-traded securities, including master limited partnerships (MLPs) and American depositary receipts (ADRs).

