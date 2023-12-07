Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Purchases 9,522 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,819 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,522 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 701,550,877 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $79,275,249,000 after acquiring an additional 12,456,995 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 329,849,003 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,272,937,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121,516 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,838.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,134,481,000 after buying an additional 295,880,050 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,792.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,381,089,000 after buying an additional 270,931,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 165,309,180 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $17,031,683,000 after buying an additional 3,774,390 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. StockNews.com upgraded Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total value of $63,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,363,052.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.20, for a total value of $508,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 522,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,438,595.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total transaction of $63,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,363,052.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 112,145 shares of company stock valued at $16,034,099. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $144.52 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $149.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $136.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $1.49 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.88, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.17.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $143.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.53 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 12.75%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Featured Articles

