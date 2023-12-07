Oxler Private Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Oxler Private Wealth LLC lessened its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,485 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 779 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 5.1% of Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $10,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Adero Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.7% during the second quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 16,815 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,726,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% during the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 54,021 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,396,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp increased its position in Microsoft by 4.0% in the second quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 10,761 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,665,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Planning Center Inc. increased its position in Microsoft by 24.4% in the second quarter. Planning Center Inc. now owns 4,849 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,651,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in Microsoft by 6.6% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 1,518,749 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $437,855,000 after buying an additional 94,563 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $368.80 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $219.35 and a 1-year high of $384.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $349.28 and a 200-day moving average of $337.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.90.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 35.31%. The company had revenue of $56.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.35 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on MSFT. Barclays raised their target price on Microsoft from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Microsoft from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $347.00 to $413.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $392.93.

View Our Latest Research Report on MSFT

Microsoft Company Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.