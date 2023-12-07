Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Acquired by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,144 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,452 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Shelton Capital Management grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 13.1% during the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 251,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,850,000 after buying an additional 29,023 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 35.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 275,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,209,000 after purchasing an additional 72,104 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the second quarter worth $5,020,000. National Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the second quarter worth $504,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 14.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 154,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 19,915 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on PLTR. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, September 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley cut Palantir Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $350,838.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,743,119 shares in the company, valued at $27,924,766.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $350,838.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,743,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,924,766.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 7,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total value of $107,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 192,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,952,227.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 972,664 shares of company stock worth $19,010,769. 13.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $17.14 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.32. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.84 and a 52 week high of $21.85. The stock has a market cap of $37.29 billion, a PE ratio of 285.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 2.77.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 2.72%. The firm had revenue of $558.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.61 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

