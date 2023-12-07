Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,010 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.10% of Pediatrix Medical Group worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 122.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group by 90.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group by 97.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Pediatrix Medical Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Pediatrix Medical Group during the 4th quarter worth about $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

MD has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pediatrix Medical Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Pediatrix Medical Group in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Pediatrix Medical Group from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th.

Shares of NYSE MD opened at $9.22 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.18 and a 1-year high of $17.30. The company has a market cap of $774.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.56.

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.11). Pediatrix Medical Group had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 4.65%. The company had revenue of $506.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Pediatrix Medical Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

