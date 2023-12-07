Personal CFO Solutions LLC Purchases 883 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,462 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 1.9% of Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1,225.8% during the second quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 411 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $204.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $176.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.88.

Amazon.com stock opened at $144.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.88, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.86. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $149.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $143.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.53 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.62%. Equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 42,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total transaction of $6,213,886.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,343,469.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 42,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total transaction of $6,213,886.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,343,469.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.20, for a total value of $508,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 522,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,438,595.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 112,145 shares of company stock worth $16,034,099. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

