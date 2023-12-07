PGIM Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTRB) Shares Acquired by Osaic Holdings Inc.

Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in PGIM Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTRB – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,884 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,121 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned about 2.79% of PGIM Total Return Bond ETF worth $2,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PTRB. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in PGIM Total Return Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PGIM Total Return Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $266,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in shares of PGIM Total Return Bond ETF by 18.1% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 6,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the period. First Citizens Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of PGIM Total Return Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $770,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in PGIM Total Return Bond ETF by 318.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 13,993 shares during the period.

Get PGIM Total Return Bond ETF alerts:

PGIM Total Return Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PTRB opened at $41.15 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.46. PGIM Total Return Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $38.53 and a twelve month high of $42.72.

About PGIM Total Return Bond ETF

The PGIM Total Return Bond ETF (PTRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks total return from an actively managed, core portfolio of global investment-grade and high-yield fixed income securities with a maturity of greater than one year. PTRB was launched on Dec 8, 2021 and is managed by PGIM.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PGIM Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTRB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Total Return Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Total Return Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.