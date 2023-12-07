Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report) by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,882 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Post were worth $1,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Post by 98,990.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,108,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,394,000 after acquiring an additional 6,102,787 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Post by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,833,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,635,000 after acquiring an additional 52,081 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Post by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,636,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,474,000 after acquiring an additional 109,413 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Post by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,254,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,530,000 after acquiring an additional 17,024 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Post by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,583,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,700,000 after acquiring an additional 67,317 shares during the period. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Post alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Thomas C. Erb acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $84.48 per share, for a total transaction of $422,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,599,872. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Nicolas Catoggio sold 4,000 shares of Post stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.11, for a total transaction of $344,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,263 shares in the company, valued at $6,480,896.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas C. Erb acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $84.48 per share, for a total transaction of $422,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,599,872. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,700 shares of company stock worth $659,914 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Post Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NYSE POST opened at $87.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.88. Post Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $78.85 and a one year high of $98.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.84.

POST has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Post in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Post in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Post currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Post

Post Company Profile

(Free Report)

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.