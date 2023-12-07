ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 1,340 Shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Free Report) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,964 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zuora were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZUO. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Zuora by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 26,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Zuora by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 177,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Zuora by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 206,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in Zuora during the 1st quarter worth $1,986,000,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Zuora by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ZUO opened at $8.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.97 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.45. Zuora, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.45 and a twelve month high of $12.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Zuora ( NYSE:ZUO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $109.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.66 million. Zuora had a negative net margin of 18.68% and a negative return on equity of 67.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ZUO. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Zuora in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Zuora in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.86.

In related news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 49,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.96, for a total value of $391,218.08. Following the sale, the executive now owns 4,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,846.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Zuora news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 49,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.96, for a total transaction of $391,218.08. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 4,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,846.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Andrew M. Cohen sold 3,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.68, for a total transaction of $33,365.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,139 shares in the company, valued at $660,886.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 460,850 shares of company stock valued at $3,775,153 over the last quarter. 9.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based subscription management platform that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-cash and revenue operations; and Zuora Billing that helps customers to set payment terms, manage hierarchical billing relationships, consolidate invoicing across multiple subscriptions, and tax transactions.

