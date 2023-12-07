ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 1,716 Shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group were worth $166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,420,826 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $116,732,000 after purchasing an additional 345,052 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,199,356 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $63,094,000 after purchasing an additional 579,466 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 3.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,951,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $73,438,000 after acquiring an additional 329,613 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 12.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,200,373 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,418,000 after acquiring an additional 794,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 6.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,810,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,555,000 after acquiring an additional 401,949 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Helix Energy Solutions Group news, Director Diana Glassman sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total value of $77,588.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,365.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group stock opened at $8.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.76 and a 12 month high of $11.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 63.00 and a beta of 2.63.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a return on equity of 3.67% and a net margin of 1.63%. The business had revenue of $395.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.41 million. Research analysts predict that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HLX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Helix Energy Solutions Group from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, the East Coast of the United States, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through Well Intervention, Robotics, Production Facilities, and Shallow Water Abandonment segments.

