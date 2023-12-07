ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 2,825 Shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Free Report) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uniti Group were worth $172,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 70,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 29,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 206,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,917,000 after acquiring an additional 2,481 shares in the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Uniti Group in a report on Monday, August 21st. Bank of America downgraded Uniti Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $3.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.22.

Shares of Uniti Group stock opened at $5.64 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.85. Uniti Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.94 and a 1 year high of $6.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.33 and a beta of 1.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio is -333.31%.

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of fiber and other wireless solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2023, Uniti owns approximately 139,000 fiber route miles, 8.4 million fiber strand miles, and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

