ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 4,414 Shares of Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB – Free Report) by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,853 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,414 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cytek Biosciences were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Cytek Biosciences by 222.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Cytek Biosciences in the second quarter worth $45,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Cytek Biosciences by 6,269.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Cytek Biosciences by 30.3% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Cytek Biosciences by 31.5% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO Ming Yan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.49, for a total transaction of $129,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 7,795,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,595,793.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 109,000 shares of company stock valued at $593,800. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on CTKB. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Cytek Biosciences from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Cytek Biosciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

Cytek Biosciences Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of CTKB opened at $7.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $992.22 million, a P/E ratio of -73.20 and a beta of 1.32. Cytek Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.80 and a 12-month high of $13.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.19.

Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $48.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.09 million. Cytek Biosciences had a negative net margin of 7.61% and a negative return on equity of 1.73%. Analysts predict that Cytek Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Cytek Biosciences Profile

Cytek Biosciences, Inc, a cell analysis solutions company, provides cell analysis tools that facilitates scientific advances in biomedical research and clinical applications. It offers aurora and northern lights systems, which are spectrum flow cytometers that delivers cell analysis by utilizing the fluorescence signatures from multiple lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells; and aurora cell sorter system, which leverages full spectrum profiling technology to further broaden potential applications across cell analysis.

