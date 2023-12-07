ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 5,791 Shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,791 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uranium Energy were worth $163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,815,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $141,443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683,446 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,454,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,428,000 after purchasing an additional 403,659 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 19,502,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556,530 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Uranium Energy by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,690,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,417,000 after buying an additional 4,049,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC lifted its position in Uranium Energy by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 16,261,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,832,000 after buying an additional 3,182,288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Uranium Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “speculative buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Uranium Energy from $8.00 to $8.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Uranium Energy from $6.00 to $6.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Uranium Energy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 8th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Uranium Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “speculative buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Uranium Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Pat Obara sold 4,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total value of $29,603.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 788,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,783,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Uranium Energy Trading Down 2.3 %

Uranium Energy stock opened at $6.50 on Thursday. Uranium Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $6.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -650.00 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.99.

Uranium Energy Company Profile

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

