ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 5,916 Shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Free Report) by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,119 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,916 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oscar Health were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Oscar Health in the 1st quarter worth about $5,886,000. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 74,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 16,218 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 544,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,388,000 after purchasing an additional 168,483 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 234,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 49,188 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares during the period. 66.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Oscar Health alerts:

Oscar Health Stock Up 0.2 %

OSCR stock opened at $8.16 on Thursday. Oscar Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.05 and a twelve month high of $9.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

Oscar Health ( NYSE:OSCR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.18. Oscar Health had a negative return on equity of 37.51% and a negative net margin of 6.39%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.91) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Mario Schlosser sold 390,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.12, for a total value of $2,779,683.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,097.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 25.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on OSCR. Bank of America upgraded Oscar Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Oscar Health from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Oscar Health from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Oscar Health from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oscar Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.70.

Get Our Latest Analysis on OSCR

Oscar Health Profile

(Free Report)

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers Individual and Small Group, and Medicare Advantage plans, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform designed to help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care It also provides reinsurance products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oscar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oscar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.