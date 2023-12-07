ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 10,339 Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO)

ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,339 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gogo in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Gogo by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Gogo by 432.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Gogo by 76.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Gogo by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the period. 66.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gogo alerts:

Gogo Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:GOGO opened at $10.43 on Thursday. Gogo Inc. has a one year low of $9.53 and a one year high of $17.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.55, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 4.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Gogo ( NASDAQ:GOGO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $97.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.78 million. Gogo had a net margin of 38.95% and a negative return on equity of 263.04%. Gogo’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Gogo Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gogo in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Gogo from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Gogo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Gogo from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gogo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.63.

View Our Latest Analysis on GOGO

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Karen Jackson sold 33,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total transaction of $342,677.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $893,850.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 26.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gogo Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation-North America, Commercial Aviation-Rest of World, and Business Aviation segments. Its platform include networks, antennas, and airborne equipment and software.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gogo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gogo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.