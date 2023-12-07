ProShare Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,258 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in LegalZoom.com were worth $164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LZ. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of LegalZoom.com by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LegalZoom.com by 669.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 7,412 shares in the last quarter. 68.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LZ opened at $11.30 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 226.00, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.14. LegalZoom.com, Inc. has a one year low of $6.89 and a one year high of $15.68.

LegalZoom.com ( NASDAQ:LZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $167.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.09 million. LegalZoom.com had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 1.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LegalZoom.com, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dipan Patel sold 2,094,240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total value of $19,999,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,099,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,204,933.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Dipan Patel sold 2,094,240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total value of $19,999,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,099,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,204,933.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Noel Bertram Watson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.17, for a total value of $279,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 660,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,379,963.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,037,988 shares of company stock valued at $382,782,276. Corporate insiders own 44.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on LegalZoom.com from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on LegalZoom.com from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on LegalZoom.com from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on LegalZoom.com from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.93.

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

