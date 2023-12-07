ProShare Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Free Report) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust were worth $186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,801,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $182,438,000 after purchasing an additional 85,349 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,688,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,088,000 after buying an additional 227,513 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,609,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,746,000 after buying an additional 460,177 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,544,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,865,000 after buying an additional 121,072 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,409,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,693,000 after buying an additional 178,783 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.89% of the company’s stock.

PMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com upgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.50 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

PMT opened at $14.24 on Thursday. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $10.52 and a 12 month high of $15.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.90.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. It operates through four segments: Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, Correspondent Production, and Corporate. The company's Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

