ProShare Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,706 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adeia were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Adeia during the first quarter valued at approximately $147,767,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Adeia during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,275,000. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Adeia during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,690,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Adeia during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,577,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in Adeia during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,779,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adeia stock opened at $9.47 on Thursday. Adeia Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.12 and a 1 year high of $12.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.04.

Adeia ( NASDAQ:ADEA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.10. Adeia had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 49.63%. The business had revenue of $101.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.63 million. Analysts expect that Adeia Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 24th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Adeia’s payout ratio is 17.70%.

In related news, insider Mark Kokes sold 20,487 shares of Adeia stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total value of $203,026.17. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 142,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,409,657.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Adeia from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd.

Adeia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and semiconductor intellectual property licensing company worldwide. The company licenses its innovations to media and semiconductor industries and companies under the Adeia brand. It licenses its patent portfolios across various markets, including multichannel video programming distributors comprising cable, satellite, and telecommunications television providers that aggregate and distribute linear content over networks, as well as television providers that aggregate and stream linear content over broadband networks; over-the-top video service providers and social media companies, such as subscription video-on-demand and advertising-supported streaming service providers and social media companies; consumer electronics manufacturers, which includes smart televisions, streaming media devices, video game consoles, mobile devices, content storage devices, and other connected media devices; and semiconductors, including sensors, radio frequency components, memory, and logic devices.

