ProShare Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,439 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,184 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in AvidXchange were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in AvidXchange during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in AvidXchange during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $196,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in AvidXchange by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,043,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,832,000 after purchasing an additional 23,451 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in AvidXchange by 6,990.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 96,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 95,426 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in AvidXchange by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,176,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,594,000 after purchasing an additional 508,405 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVDX opened at $10.96 on Thursday. AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $6.88 and a one year high of $12.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -32.24 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

AvidXchange ( NASDAQ:AVDX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.09. AvidXchange had a negative return on equity of 6.17% and a negative net margin of 18.71%. The company had revenue of $98.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.49 million. On average, analysts forecast that AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AVDX shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of AvidXchange in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on AvidXchange in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price target on AvidXchange from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. UBS Group initiated coverage on AvidXchange in a report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on AvidXchange from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.36.

In other AvidXchange news, Director Matthew C. Harris sold 2,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $22,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,639,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,224,677.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Matthew C. Harris sold 2,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $22,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,639,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,224,677.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Praeger sold 29,883 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total value of $291,060.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,917,588 shares in the company, valued at $96,597,307.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,608,706 shares of company stock valued at $23,665,996 in the last quarter. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and Cashflow manager that provides cash management solutions.

