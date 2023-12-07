ProShare Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Free Report) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hope Bancorp were worth $153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $189,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 49.6% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 380,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,201,000 after acquiring an additional 125,974 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 34.0% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 37,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 9,453 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 1.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 417,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,513,000 after acquiring an additional 3,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $774,000. 83.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Hope Bancorp

In other news, EVP Thomas Stenger sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total transaction of $28,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,748. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

Hope Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ HOPE opened at $10.48 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.42 and a fifty-two week high of $13.81.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $143.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.18 million. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 15.07%. The company’s revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Hope Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HOPE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Hope Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hope Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on Hope Bancorp from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.33.

Hope Bancorp Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. It accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include commercial loans to businesses for various purposes, such as working capital, purchasing inventory, debt refinancing, business acquisitions, and other business-related financing needs; real estate loans; small business administration loans; and consumer loans, such as single-family mortgage, home equity, auto, credit card, and personal loans.

See Also

