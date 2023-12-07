ProShare Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT)

ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Krispy Kreme by 11.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,329,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,979,000 after buying an additional 675,436 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Krispy Kreme by 13.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,618,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,257,000 after buying an additional 561,979 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in Krispy Kreme in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,906,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Krispy Kreme by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,934,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,076,000 after purchasing an additional 31,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Krispy Kreme by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,564,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,326,000 after purchasing an additional 24,214 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DNUT has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Krispy Kreme from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 20th. TheStreet upgraded Krispy Kreme from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Krispy Kreme from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. HSBC lowered their price objective on Krispy Kreme from $17.00 to $14.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Krispy Kreme from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.05.

Krispy Kreme Stock Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ DNUT opened at $13.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.45. Krispy Kreme, Inc. has a one year low of $10.21 and a one year high of $16.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $407.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.68 million. Krispy Kreme had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a positive return on equity of 1.26%. Research analysts anticipate that Krispy Kreme, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Krispy Kreme Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be given a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd. Krispy Kreme’s dividend payout ratio is currently -53.85%.

About Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces doughnuts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Market Development. The company offers doughnut experiences through hot light theater and fresh shops, delivered fresh daily branded cabinets and merchandising units within grocery and convenience stores, and ecommerce, as well as through its branded sweet treat line comprising Krispy Kreme branded sweet treats.

