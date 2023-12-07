ProShare Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,568 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kyndryl were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,696,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,433,000 after buying an additional 1,288,860 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,909,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,379,000 after buying an additional 2,123,293 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 3,628.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,387,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,048,000 after buying an additional 16,920,997 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,718,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,774,000 after buying an additional 1,585,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,097,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,998,000 after buying an additional 141,927 shares during the last quarter. 64.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Kyndryl stock opened at $18.59 on Thursday. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $10.49 and a one year high of $19.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.24 and its 200 day moving average is $14.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Kyndryl ( NYSE:KD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. Kyndryl had a negative return on equity of 11.38% and a negative net margin of 6.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.45) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KD. Susquehanna raised their target price on Kyndryl from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Kyndryl from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd.

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

