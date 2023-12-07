ProShare Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 779 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $161,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PK. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 102.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 1,254.0% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 353.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PK opened at $14.73 on Thursday. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.70 and a 1 year high of $15.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of -54.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.01.

Park Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:PK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.29). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 1.36% and a negative net margin of 2.07%. The firm had revenue of $679.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.05 million. Analysts predict that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently -222.22%.

PK has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.78.

In other news, Director Geoffrey Garrett sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total transaction of $179,620.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $407,698.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Park is one of the largest publicly-traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of iconic and market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 43 premium-branded hotels and resorts (excluding the Hilton San Francisco Hotels) with over 26,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

