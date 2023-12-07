ProShare Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Free Report) by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,927 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,360 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in indie Semiconductor were worth $169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in indie Semiconductor by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 31,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in indie Semiconductor by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in indie Semiconductor by 4.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in indie Semiconductor by 3.3% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 42,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in indie Semiconductor by 7.4% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 62.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get indie Semiconductor alerts:

indie Semiconductor Stock Performance

indie Semiconductor stock opened at $7.35 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 1.15. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.67 and a 1-year high of $11.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

indie Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:INDI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $60.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.99 million. indie Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 18.35% and a negative net margin of 65.14%. As a group, analysts expect that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 10,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $69,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,393. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of indie Semiconductor from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of indie Semiconductor from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of indie Semiconductor from $16.00 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.07.

Read Our Latest Research Report on indie Semiconductor

indie Semiconductor Company Profile

(Free Report)

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, rest of Asia Pacific, and Europe.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for indie Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for indie Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.