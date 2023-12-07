ProShare Advisors LLC Grows Position in Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Free Report) by 41.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,457 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,615 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hillman Solutions were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HLMN. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Hillman Solutions by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 256,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 28,276 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Hillman Solutions by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 5,883 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Hillman Solutions by 268.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 12,604 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Hillman Solutions by 2,006.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 34,693 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Hillman Solutions by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 30,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 3,731 shares during the period. 99.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HLMN stock opened at $7.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.86 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.38. Hillman Solutions Corp has a 1 year low of $6.02 and a 1 year high of $10.28.

Hillman Solutions ( NASDAQ:HLMN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $398.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.35 million. Hillman Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.89%. Hillman Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Hillman Solutions Corp will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HLMN. Raymond James lowered their target price on Hillman Solutions from $10.50 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet cut Hillman Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays lowered their target price on Hillman Solutions from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on Hillman Solutions from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

