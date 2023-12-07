ProShare Advisors LLC Grows Stake in PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Free Report) by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,113 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in PureCycle Technologies were worth $162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PCT. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in PureCycle Technologies by 285.7% in the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in PureCycle Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in PureCycle Technologies during the first quarter worth $72,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in PureCycle Technologies during the first quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in PureCycle Technologies during the first quarter worth $81,000. 62.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PureCycle Technologies Price Performance

PCT stock opened at $4.12 on Thursday. PureCycle Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.05 and a 52-week high of $11.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.48. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $675.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 1.37.

Insider Transactions at PureCycle Technologies

PureCycle Technologies ( NYSE:PCT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.13). Equities research analysts expect that PureCycle Technologies, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Dustin Olson bought 68,190 shares of PureCycle Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.22 per share, for a total transaction of $219,571.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 787,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,534,490.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Daniel M. Coombs bought 30,000 shares of PureCycle Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.95 per share, for a total transaction of $118,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 96,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $381,945.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dustin Olson bought 68,190 shares of PureCycle Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.22 per share, for a total transaction of $219,571.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 787,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,534,490.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 136,969 shares of company stock worth $485,444 over the last quarter. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PCT shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on PureCycle Technologies from $15.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Oppenheimer downgraded PureCycle Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price target on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 14th.

PureCycle Technologies Profile

PureCycle Technologies, Inc produces recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled resin. Its recycling process separates color, odor, and other contaminants from plastic waste feedstock to transform it into virgin-like resin. PureCycle Technologies, Inc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

Featured Articles

