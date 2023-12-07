ProShare Advisors LLC Has $161,000 Stock Holdings in Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,558 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cogent Biosciences were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 391.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,408,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,856,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714,447 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $17,116,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 39.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,596,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,523 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 1,055.1% during the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 983,452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,611,000 after acquiring an additional 898,313 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 204.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,254,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,314,000 after acquiring an additional 842,796 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on COGT. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Cogent Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

Cogent Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of COGT opened at $8.60 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.38 and a 200-day moving average of $10.71. Cogent Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $6.43 and a one year high of $15.68. The company has a market cap of $740.63 million, a PE ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.56.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.14). Analysts expect that Cogent Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cogent Biosciences

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes bezuclastinib (CGT9486), a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to target exon 17 mutations found within the KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

