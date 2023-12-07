ProShare Advisors LLC Has $164,000 Position in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apartment Investment and Management were worth $164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 6.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the second quarter valued at $186,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 13.2% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 89,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 10,475 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 9.1% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 29,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 2,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 4.8% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 24,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. 88.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apartment Investment and Management alerts:

Apartment Investment and Management Price Performance

Apartment Investment and Management stock opened at $7.11 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 1.27. Apartment Investment and Management has a 12-month low of $5.63 and a 12-month high of $8.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Apartment Investment and Management ( NYSE:AIV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $47.70 million for the quarter. Apartment Investment and Management had a negative return on equity of 1.91% and a negative net margin of 120.13%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AIV shares. StockNews.com lowered Apartment Investment and Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. TheStreet lowered Apartment Investment and Management from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Apartment Investment and Management

Apartment Investment and Management Profile

(Free Report)

Aimco is a diversified real estate company primarily focused on value add and opportunistic investments, targeting the U.S. multifamily sector. Aimco's mission is to make real estate investments where outcomes are enhanced through our human capital so that substantial value is created for investors, teammates, and the communities in which we operate.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Investment and Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Investment and Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.