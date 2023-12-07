ProShare Advisors LLC Has $168,000 Holdings in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Free Report) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease in the first quarter worth about $723,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 232.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Net Lease during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Net Lease during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Net Lease during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Net Lease alerts:

Global Net Lease Trading Down 0.5 %

Global Net Lease stock opened at $9.42 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.35. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.56 and a 12 month high of $15.28.

Global Net Lease Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were issued a $0.354 dividend. This is a boost from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.03%. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is -86.59%.

GNL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Global Net Lease from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com raised Global Net Lease to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut Global Net Lease from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease Profile

(Free Report)

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.