ProShare Advisors LLC Has $177,000 Stake in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,074 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in NOW were worth $177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DNOW. Penn Capital Management Company LLC increased its holdings in NOW by 1,333.9% during the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 1,209,936 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,557 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NOW in the 4th quarter valued at $11,791,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of NOW by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,947,636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,178,000 after buying an additional 770,615 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NOW in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,790,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of NOW by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,255,868 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $69,752,000 after buying an additional 678,956 shares during the period. 95.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NOW alerts:

NOW Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DNOW opened at $10.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.41. NOW Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.83 and a 1 year high of $14.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NOW ( NYSE:DNOW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $588.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.30 million. NOW had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 5.71%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NOW Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on DNOW. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on NOW from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on NOW from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on NOW in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

View Our Latest Analysis on NOW

About NOW

(Free Report)

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.