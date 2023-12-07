ProShare Advisors LLC Has $203,000 Holdings in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS)

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its holdings in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 922 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in JinkoSolar were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JKS. Snow Lake Management LP acquired a new position in JinkoSolar in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,816,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in JinkoSolar by 33.5% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,184,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $97,540,000 after buying an additional 547,687 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in JinkoSolar by 104.6% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 727,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,127,000 after buying an additional 372,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in JinkoSolar by 16.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,632,512 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $127,123,000 after buying an additional 366,251 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in JinkoSolar by 116.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 656,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,447,000 after buying an additional 353,154 shares during the period. 35.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on JKS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on JinkoSolar in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on JinkoSolar from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st.

Shares of JinkoSolar stock opened at $31.94 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.13. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $25.15 and a 12-month high of $61.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.63. JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 3.53%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. JinkoSolar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.17%.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

