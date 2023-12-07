ProShare Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Free Report) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,861 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Herbalife were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLF. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Herbalife by 1.1% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 67,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Herbalife by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Herbalife by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Herbalife by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Herbalife by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 12,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on HLF. DA Davidson began coverage on Herbalife in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.50 price objective on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on Herbalife from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Herbalife from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Herbalife in a report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Herbalife from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

Herbalife Stock Performance

NYSE:HLF opened at $13.28 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.13. Herbalife Ltd. has a 1 year low of $11.14 and a 1 year high of $21.33.

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Herbalife had a net margin of 3.71% and a negative return on equity of 20.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Herbalife Ltd. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

About Herbalife

Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotion items.

