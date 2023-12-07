ProShare Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Free Report) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,320 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,973 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sabre were worth $164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SABR. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in Sabre in the first quarter valued at $61,780,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in Sabre by 195.8% in the second quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 7,829,926 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $24,977,000 after acquiring an additional 5,182,699 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Sabre by 2,645.0% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,240,732 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $18,193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,086,244 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Sabre by 139.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,045,079 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936,382 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Sabre by 88.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,816,412 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789,569 shares during the period. 99.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Sabre stock opened at $3.51 on Thursday. Sabre Co. has a 52-week low of $2.99 and a 52-week high of $7.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.79.

Sabre ( NASDAQ:SABR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $740.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.52 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sabre Co. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Sabre news, insider Sean E. Menke sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.07, for a total transaction of $507,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,667,340 shares in the company, valued at $8,453,413.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SABR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sabre in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Sabre from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sabre presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

