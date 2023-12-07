ProShare Advisors LLC Invests $159,000 in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,871 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in A10 Networks in the second quarter worth about $482,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in A10 Networks in the second quarter worth about $157,000. Leuthold Group LLC bought a new position in A10 Networks in the second quarter worth about $217,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 17.4% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 142,285 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 21,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of A10 Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $155,000. 88.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get A10 Networks alerts:

Insider Activity at A10 Networks

In related news, EVP Matthew P. Bruening sold 5,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total transaction of $62,430.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,033,920.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A10 Networks Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of ATEN opened at $12.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $933.05 million, a P/E ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.92 and a 200 day moving average of $13.77. A10 Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.03 and a twelve month high of $19.58.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $57.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.54 million. A10 Networks had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 21.75%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

A10 Networks Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ATEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of A10 Networks in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BWS Financial decreased their target price on shares of A10 Networks from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of A10 Networks from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th.

View Our Latest Report on ATEN

A10 Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and EMEA countries. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and microservices; and Thunder Carrier Grade Networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for A10 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A10 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.