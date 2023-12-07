ProShare Advisors LLC Invests $180,000 in Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR)

ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 25,445 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Immersion at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Immersion by 3.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 182,342 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 6,244 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Immersion by 5.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,399,161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,780,000 after purchasing an additional 70,196 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Immersion by 4.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 698,234 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,882,000 after purchasing an additional 29,368 shares during the period. Stansberry Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Immersion by 7.6% during the first quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 163,189 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 11,499 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Immersion by 212.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,442 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 13,222 shares during the period. 58.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Immersion news, major shareholder Toro 18 Holdings Llc bought 11,281 shares of Immersion stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.60 per share, with a total value of $85,735.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,544,147 shares in the company, valued at $11,735,517.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 169,572 shares of company stock valued at $1,316,228. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Immersion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ IMMR opened at $6.47 on Thursday. Immersion Co. has a 1-year low of $5.94 and a 1-year high of $9.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.90. The company has a market cap of $206.00 million, a PE ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.41.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The software maker reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.04). Immersion had a net margin of 115.24% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The business had revenue of $9.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 million. Analysts anticipate that Immersion Co. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, January 14th will be issued a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. This is an increase from Immersion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Immersion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.53%.

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, creates, designs, develop, and licenses haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

