ProShare Advisors LLC Makes New $201,000 Investment in ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB)

ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ESAB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in ESAB by 2,222.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,545,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,391,000 after buying an additional 2,436,338 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ESAB by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,517,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920,386 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of ESAB by 2,239.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,569,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,611 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of ESAB during the second quarter worth approximately $54,191,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ESAB by 194.4% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,287,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,032,000 after purchasing an additional 849,906 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on ESAB from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group assumed coverage on ESAB in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded ESAB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on ESAB from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ESAB currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.25.

Shares of ESAB stock opened at $81.67 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.26. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.48. ESAB Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.66 and a fifty-two week high of $82.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.69.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $681.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.17 million. ESAB had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Equities analysts predict that ESAB Co. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. ESAB’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.80%.

In related news, insider Olivier Biebuyck sold 460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.98, for a total transaction of $31,730.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,300.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Rhonda L. Jordan sold 539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.39, for a total transaction of $39,018.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Olivier Biebuyck sold 460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.98, for a total value of $31,730.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,300.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,624 shares of company stock valued at $192,852. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding; and control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

