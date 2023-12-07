ProShare Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 18,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in PacWest Bancorp by 10.8% in the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 80,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 7,850 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in PacWest Bancorp by 246.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 97,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 69,077 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the second quarter worth $455,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the second quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 58.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,993,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,246,000 after purchasing an additional 733,551 shares in the last quarter. 71.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PACW. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $13.50 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.39.

PacWest Bancorp Stock Performance

PACW opened at $7.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $894.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.65 and a 200 day moving average of $7.98. PacWest Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $2.48 and a fifty-two week high of $30.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.36). PacWest Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 8.68% and a negative net margin of 65.68%. The business had revenue of $174.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.95 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PacWest Bancorp will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PacWest Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently -0.34%.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate mortgage loans, and real estate construction and land loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; lender, equipment, and premium finance; other asset-based loans; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

