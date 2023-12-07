ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 1,367 Shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Free Report) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ladder Capital were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ladder Capital by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,005,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,613,000 after acquiring an additional 220,444 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ladder Capital by 3.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,368,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,945,000 after acquiring an additional 319,840 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Ladder Capital by 9.8% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,846,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,432,000 after acquiring an additional 520,982 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Ladder Capital by 3.4% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,330,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,927,000 after acquiring an additional 144,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Ladder Capital by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,682,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,960,000 after acquiring an additional 20,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

Ladder Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LADR opened at $11.02 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.56. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 66.82, a current ratio of 66.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. Ladder Capital Corp has a twelve month low of $8.76 and a twelve month high of $11.77.

Ladder Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.70%.

Ladder Capital Company Profile

Ladder Capital Corp operates as an internally-managed real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

