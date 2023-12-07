ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 852 Shares of MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Free Report) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in MillerKnoll were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in MillerKnoll in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in MillerKnoll in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in MillerKnoll in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in MillerKnoll by 428.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in MillerKnoll in the 1st quarter worth $103,000. 88.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MLKN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on MillerKnoll in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price target on MillerKnoll from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th.

NASDAQ:MLKN opened at $27.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 62.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.30. MillerKnoll, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.20 and a 52 week high of $27.73.

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $917.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.90 million. MillerKnoll had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 0.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that MillerKnoll, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. MillerKnoll’s payout ratio is 170.45%.

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Contract, International Contract & Specialty, and Global Retail. The company also provides seating products, furniture systems, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, leather, felt, home furnishings and related services, casegoods, storage products, as well as residential, education, and healthcare furniture solutions.

