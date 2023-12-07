ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 868 Shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Free Report) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,528 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Provident Financial Services were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Provident Financial Services by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,785 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Provident Financial Services by 132.8% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,867 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Provident Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in Provident Financial Services by 106.8% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,130 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Provident Financial Services by 183.2% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,829 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PFS. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Provident Financial Services from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Provident Financial Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Provident Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

In other Provident Financial Services news, EVP Vito Giannola sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $146,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,244,625.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Vito Giannola sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $146,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,244,625.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Walter Sierotko bought 6,300 shares of Provident Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.66 per share, for a total transaction of $98,658.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 14,100 shares in the company, valued at $220,806. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

PFS opened at $16.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $24.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.99 and its 200 day moving average is $16.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.04.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $177.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.75 million. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 9.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. Provident Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 47.76%.

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

