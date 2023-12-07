ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 986 Shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,971 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HAIN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 4.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 23.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 31.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after buying an additional 13,987 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock opened at $10.70 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.51. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.36 and a 52-week high of $22.14. The firm has a market cap of $959.90 million, a PE ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

The Hain Celestial Group ( NASDAQ:HAIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $425.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.68 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 7.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Carlyn R. Taylor purchased 18,175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $199,925.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $593,527. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Wendy P. Davidson purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,360. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Carlyn R. Taylor bought 18,175 shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $199,925.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 53,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $593,527. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 73,175 shares of company stock valued at $768,525 in the last 90 days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HAIN. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Mizuho dropped their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com raised The Hain Celestial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Hain Celestial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.33.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

