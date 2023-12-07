ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quilter Plc bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $1,568,940,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the first quarter worth $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the second quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 305.7% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the period. 34.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In related news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total transaction of $107,170.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 192,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,952,227.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $350,838.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,743,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,924,766.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total transaction of $107,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 192,830 shares in the company, valued at $2,952,227.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 972,664 shares of company stock worth $19,010,769. 13.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $17.14 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.32. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $5.84 and a one year high of $21.85. The firm has a market cap of $37.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 285.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 2.77.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 2.72%. The firm had revenue of $558.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.61 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on PLTR shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. HSBC began coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.25.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

