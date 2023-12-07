ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC)

ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,023 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Alphatec in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Alphatec in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alphatec during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Alphatec by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,508 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alphatec during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have recently weighed in on ATEC. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Alphatec in a report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.86.
Alphatec Stock Performance
ATEC stock opened at $12.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 1.43. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.66 and a 52 week high of $19.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.32 and its 200 day moving average is $14.22.
Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The medical technology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $118.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.30 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Alphatec news, Director David H. Mowry sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total value of $137,370.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 92,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,335,829.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director David M. Demski bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $315,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 181,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,787. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David H. Mowry sold 9,500 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total transaction of $137,370.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 92,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,335,829.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 248,875 shares of company stock valued at $3,269,645 in the last quarter. Insiders own 29.12% of the company’s stock.
Alphatec Profile
Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; split-blade retractors; Sigma-ALIF Access System, a procedure-specific access system; EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; spinal implants and fixation systems; and NanoTec and Calibrate PSX, as well as various standalone implants for height restoration and stabilization.
