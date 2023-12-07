ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL)

ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NABL. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of N-able by 123.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,490,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,478,000 after acquiring an additional 5,802,728 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of N-able by 3,929.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,123,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,834,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071,196 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of N-able by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,471,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,622,000 after acquiring an additional 954,271 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of N-able by 8,707.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 905,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,238,000 after acquiring an additional 894,929 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of N-able by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,910,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,532,000 after acquiring an additional 420,082 shares during the period. 97.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NABL has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on N-able from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on N-able from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on N-able from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

N-able Price Performance

Shares of NABL opened at $12.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.77 and a beta of 0.34. N-able, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.26 and a twelve month high of $15.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.67 and a 200-day moving average of $13.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

N-able (NYSE:NABL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $107.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.83 million. N-able had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 4.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that N-able, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

N-able Company Profile

N-able, Inc provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. Its software platform is designed to be an enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow.

