ProShare Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK – Free Report) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,719 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Liberty Latin America were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Liberty Latin America by 25.7% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 328,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after buying an additional 67,059 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Liberty Latin America by 1.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 151,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Liberty Latin America by 20.5% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 8,207 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Liberty Latin America by 2.0% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 89,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Liberty Latin America by 3.8% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 271,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LILAK stock opened at $6.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.93. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 1-year low of $6.41 and a 1-year high of $9.98.

Liberty Latin America ( NASDAQ:LILAK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter.

LILAK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank raised Liberty Latin America to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. TheStreet raised Liberty Latin America from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Liberty Latin America in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, Liberty Costa Rico, and VTR segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

