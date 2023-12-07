ProShare Advisors LLC Raises Position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,967 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 951 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Franklin BSP Realty Trust were worth $184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 5.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,201,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,098,000 after buying an additional 437,062 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 7.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,963,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,973,000 after purchasing an additional 206,085 shares during the last quarter. Cliffwater LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 16.2% in the first quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 2,196,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,200,000 after purchasing an additional 306,184 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 3.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,583,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,889,000 after purchasing an additional 57,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $16,702,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.70% of the company’s stock.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of FBRT opened at $13.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.44. Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $11.08 and a one year high of $14.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 83.78 and a current ratio of 83.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.58.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.90%.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price target on Franklin BSP Realty Trust from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Profile

Benefit Street Partners operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). BSP earns income from investing in a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting almost exclusively of adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, either Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) or Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) (together, the government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs)), or by an agency of the federal government, Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae).

